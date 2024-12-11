Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: North Dakota 4-5, Utah Valley 4-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah

UCCU Center -- Orem, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will face off against the Utah Valley Wolverines at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UCCU Center. The Fighting Hawks will be strutting in after a victory while the Wolverines will be stumbling in from a loss.

North Dakota took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against Weber State by a score of 80-75. The win was some much needed relief for the Fighting Hawks as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

North Dakota smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 78-61 bruising from James Madison. The match marked the Wolverines' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

North Dakota's victory bumped their record up to 4-5. As for Utah Valley, they now also have a losing record at 4-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Dakota has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah Valley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

North Dakota was able to grind out a solid win over Utah Valley when the teams last played back in November, winning 77-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Dakota since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Dakota.