Current Records: Seattle 4-2, Utah Valley 4-2

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

Seattle has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Seattle Redhawks and the Utah Valley Wolverines will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UCCU Events Center. Seattle is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Sunday, the Redhawks earned a 79-67 win over the Tritons.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Utah Valley proved on Friday. They steamrolled past the Mountaineers 87-52 at home.

With the Redhawks' win and the Tritons' defeat, both teams now sport identical 4-2 records.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Seattle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah Valley struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Seattle came up short against Utah Valley when the teams last played back in February, falling 67-58. Can Seattle avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Seattle is a 3-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Redhawks, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Seattle.