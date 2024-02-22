Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-19, Utah Valley 12-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Utah Valley is 8-2 against the Vaqueros since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The pair will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at UCCU Center. UT-Rio Grande Valley is crawling into this match hobbled by eight consecutive losses, while Utah Valley will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Utah Valley posted their closest win since November 19, 2023 on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Thunderbirds 78-75. Having forecasted a close victory for Utah Valley, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Vaqueros found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 89-70 punch to the gut against the Mavericks on Saturday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UT-Rio Grande Valley in their matchups with the Mavericks: they've now lost four in a row.

The Wolverines' win bumped their record up to 12-14. As for the Vaqueros, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-19 record this season.

Utah Valley came up short against the Vaqueros in their previous matchup back in January, falling 76-68. Will Utah Valley have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Utah Valley is a big 13.5-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.