Halftime Report
Fortunes may be turning around for Utah Valley after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Utah Tech 39-25.
Utah Valley came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Utah Valley Wolverines
Current Records: Utah Tech 7-10, Utah Valley 8-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
What to Know
After three games on the road, Utah Valley is heading back home. The Utah Valley Wolverines and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off in a WAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UCCU Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Utah Valley found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 78-65 to the Antelopes.
Meanwhile, the Trailblazers couldn't handle the Thunderbirds on Thursday and fell 75-65. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Utah Tech in their matchups with Southern Utah: they've now lost three in a row.
The Wolverines bumped their record down to 8-10 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.0 points per game. As for the Trailblazers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-10 record this season.
Looking ahead, Utah Valley is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing at home.
Utah Valley came up short against Utah Tech in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 65-53. Will Utah Valley have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Utah Valley is a big 9-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 9.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 141 points.
Series History
Utah Valley has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Utah Tech.
- Dec 02, 2023 - Utah Tech 65 vs. Utah Valley 53
- Feb 02, 2023 - Utah Valley 76 vs. Utah Tech 69
- Dec 31, 2022 - Utah Valley 71 vs. Utah Tech 60
- Feb 19, 2022 - Utah Tech 80 vs. Utah Valley 75
- Jan 08, 2022 - Utah Valley 79 vs. Utah Tech 71
- Feb 13, 2021 - Utah Tech 93 vs. Utah Valley 89
- Feb 12, 2021 - Utah Valley 87 vs. Utah Tech 72