Who's Playing

No. 4 Arizona @ Utah

Current Records: Arizona 6-0; Utah 5-2

What to Know

The #4 Arizona Wildcats won both of their matches against the Utah Utes last season (82-64 and 97-77) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Wildcats and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Arizona has more to be thankful for after their game against the Creighton Bluejays last week. Arizona came out on top in a nail-biter against Creighton, sneaking past 81-79. It was another big night for Arizona's center Oumar Ballo, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Utes made easy work of the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Saturday and carried off a 95-66 victory. Utah relied on the efforts of center Branden Carlson, who had 14 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks, and guard Marco Anthony, who had 13 points along with five rebounds.

The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Arizona up to 6-0 and Utah to 5-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: Arizona is stumbling into the contest with the 354th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17.3 on average. The Utes have experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arizona have won seven out of their last ten games against Utah.