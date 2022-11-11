Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ Utah

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 1-0; Utah 1-0

What to Know

The Utah Utes will play host again and welcome the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners to Jon M. Huntsman Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Utes entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They were totally in charge, breezing past the LIU Sharks 89-48 at home. Utah's Branden Carlson was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 21 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Cal State Bakersfield at home against the San Diego Christian Hawks on Monday as the squad secured a 68-35 victory.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Utes rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 70.9 on average. As for the Roadrunners, they come into the game boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 66.6.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.