Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ Utah

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 1-0; Utah 1-0

What to Know

The Utah Utes' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Utes took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging an 89-48 victory over the LIU Sharks. Utah's Branden Carlson looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Monday was the absolute smackdown Cal State Bakersfield laid on the San Diego Christian Hawks.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup on Monday, where they covered a 25.5-point spread.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 70.9 on average. As for Cal State Bakersfield, they come into the game boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 66.6.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Utes are a big 19-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.