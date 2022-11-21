Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Utah

Current Records: Georgia Tech 3-0; Utah 3-1

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will square off against the Utah Utes at 4 p.m. ET Monday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Georgia Tech should still be riding high after a victory, while Utah will be looking to right the ship.

The Yellow Jackets didn't have too much trouble with the Northern Illinois Huskies at home this past Thursday as they won 68-50. Georgia Tech got double-digit scores from four players: forward Ja'von Franklin (14), guard Miles Kelly (13), guard Dallan Coleman (12), and guard Deivon Smith (11).

Meanwhile, Utah came up short against the Sam Houston Bearkats this past Thursday, falling 65-55. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Utah to swallow was that they had been favored by 10 points coming into the game. The top scorers for the Utes were guard Rollie Worster (14 points) and guard Lazar Stefanovic (12 points).

The Yellow Jackets are now a perfect 3-0 while Utah sits at 3-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Georgia Tech have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 33.50%, which places them 14th in college basketball. As for Utah, they come into the contest boasting the 14th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 53.8.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET

Monday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Utes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.