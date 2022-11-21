Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Utah

Current Records: Georgia Tech 3-0; Utah 3-1

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will take on the Utah Utes at 6 p.m. ET on Monday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Georgia Tech should still be riding high after a win, while Utah will be looking to right the ship.

The Yellow Jackets strolled past the Northern Illinois Huskies with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 68-50. Four players on Georgia Tech scored in the double digits: forward Ja'von Franklin (14), guard Miles Kelly (13), guard Dallan Coleman (12), and guard Deivon Smith (11).

Meanwhile, Utah came up short against the Sam Houston Bearkats on Thursday, falling 65-55. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Utah to swallow was that they had been favored by 10 points coming into the contest. Guard Rollie Worster (14 points) and guard Lazar Stefanovic (12 points) were the top scorers for the Utes.

The Yellow Jackets are now a perfect 3-0 while Utah sits at 3-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Georgia Tech have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 33.50%, which places them 14th in college basketball. As for Utah, they enter the game with only 53.8 points allowed per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.