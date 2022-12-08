Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Utah

Current Records: Jacksonville State 4-4; Utah 7-2

What to Know

The Utah Utes will take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

On Sunday, the Utes narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Washington State Cougars 67-65. Utah got double-digit scores from four players: guard Rollie Worster (19), guard Marco Anthony (13), guard Gabe Madsen (11), and guard Lazar Stefanovic (10).

Speaking of close games: Jacksonville State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-61 win over the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers on Saturday. It took four tries, but Jacksonville State can finally say that they have a win on the road.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Utah to 7-2 and the Gamecocks to 4-4. On Sunday the Utes relied heavily on Rollie Worster, who had 19 points in addition to seven rebounds. It will be up to Jacksonville State's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Utes are a big 15-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.