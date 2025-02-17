The Utah Utes will try to build on their impressive win over then-No. 17 Kansas when they host the Kansas State Wildcats on Monday night. Utah (14-11, 6-8 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing streak with its 74-67 win over the Jayhawks, pulling off the upset as a 6.5-point underdog. Kansas State (13-12, 7-7) won six consecutive games prior to its 80-65 loss at BYU on Saturday, falling into eighth place in the Big 12 standings. This is the first meeting between these teams since 1983.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Utah vs. Kansas State odds, while the over/under is 146.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Kansas State vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Utah vs. Kansas State spread: Utah -1.5

Utah vs. Kansas State over/under: 146.5 points

Utah vs. Kansas State money line: Utah: -130, Kansas State: +108

Why Utah can cover

Utah is coming off its first Quad 1 win of the season, snapping a two-game losing streak with a 74-67 win over then-No. 17 Kansas on Saturday. The Utes were 6.5-point underdogs, but they took the lead going into halftime and never trailed again. Senior guard Gabe Madsen scored 24 points on 7 of 18 shooting, knocking down 5 of 13 attempts from 3-point range.

Madsen became the school's all-time leader with 288 career 3-pointers, breaking the previous record of 287 held by Nick Jacobson. Sophomore forward Jake Wahlin added a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while junior forward Ezra Ausar had 12 points and eight boards. Utah has won six straight games played on a Monday, and Kansas State is 2-16 in its last 18 road games.

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State is coming off a blowout loss to BYU, but it won its previous six games to get back into the NCAA Tournament picture. The Wildcats knocked off four ranked opponents during their winning streak, including a road win against then-No. 3 Iowa State. They also beat then-No. 23 West Virginia, then-No. 16 Kansas and then-No. 13 Arizona.

Senior guard David N'Guessan leads a balanced lineup with 12.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, followed by junior guard Brendan Hausen (11.8 ppg) and junior guard Dug McDaniel (11.4). Senior guard Coleman Hawkins, who transferred from Illinois, is also in double figures with 10.8 points per game. Kansas State has covered the spread in nine of its last 10 games, while Utah is 6-13 ATS in its last 19 outings.

How to make Utah vs. Kansas State picks

