Utah vs. Oregon State odds, line: 2020 Pac-12 Tournament picks, predictions from proven model

The Utah Utes and the Oregon State Beavers are set to square off in a Pac-12 Tournament first round matchup on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Utes are 16-14 overall, while Oregon State is 17-13. The teams split the regular season series. The Beavers won the most recent meeting, 70-51 on Feb. 13. The Beavers are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Oregon State vs. Utah odds, and the over-under is set at 135.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Utah vs. Oregon State:

Oregon State vs. Utah spread: Oregon State -3.5

Oregon State vs. Utah over-under: 135.5 points

Oregon State vs. Utah money line: Oregon State -180, Utah +153

What you need to know about Utah

Utah escaped with an overtime win against the Colorado Buffaloes in its last outing, 74-72. Both Gach had a career-high 28 points along with five rebounds. Gach hit three game-winning free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining. He also hit a jumper with 2.5 seconds left in regulation to force the extra session. Alfonso Plummer added 21 points.

The Utes enter Wednesday's matchup averaging 71.0 points per game this season. Utah is led by Timmy Allen, who's averaging 17.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. In his first meeting against Oregon State this season, Allen filled the stat sheet with 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

What you need to know about Oregon State

Oregon State beat the California Golden Bears this past Saturday, 74-56 at home. Kylor Kelley finished with 19 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks, while Tres Tinkle had 24 points in addition to six boards. Tinkle pushed his school record for consecutive double-figure scoring outings to 95.

Oregon State has also fared extremely well against the spread when playing Utah. In fact, the Beavers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight meetings against Utah.

