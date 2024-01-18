We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule as the Utah Utes will host the Oregon State Beavers. Utah is 12-5 overall and 9-0 at home, while Oregon State is 9-7 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Utes have won the last three matchups between the teams, with all victories coming by at least 19 points. Utah is 9-8 against the spread this season, while Oregon State is 7-6-2 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. The Utes are favored by 15.5 points in the latest Utah vs. Oregon State odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 143.5 points. Before entering any Oregon State vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Utah vs. Oregon State spread: Utah -15.5

Utah vs. Oregon State over/under: 143.5 points

Utah vs. Oregon State money line: Utah: -1519, Oregon State: +858

What you need to know about Utah

Neither the point spread nor the final result favored Utah on Sunday as it fell 79-73 to the Stanford Cardinal. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Utah in its matchups with Stanford as the Utes have lost the last three meetings. Utah's defeat came about despite a quality game from Deivon Smith, who dropped a triple-double on 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Smith has scored all season, while Gabe Madsen had 14 points with five rebounds.

Smith came into that game averaging 7.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds, so the showing was much welcomed and unexpected. Branden Carlson leads the Utes with 17.2 points per game as the two-time All-Pac-12 selection appears to be well on his way to a third nod. The Utes, who are 7-4 against the spread in non-conference games, haven't fared as well against the Pac-12, going just 2-4 ATS.

What you need to know about Oregon State

Meanwhile, Oregon State fought the good fight in its overtime contest against Stanford on Thursday but wound up with a 88-84 loss. Oregon State's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row. Despite its loss, Oregon State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Pope, who scored 21 points along with five assists, was perhaps the best of all, while Michael Rataj had nine points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Pope leads the Beavers with 18.1 points and 3.7 assists per game, while leading the Pac-12 with 87.2% from the free throw line. Tyler Bilodeau (12.8 points) and Dexter Akanno (12.2 points) are the only other players averaging more than 7.1 points per game. Oregon State has covered in four straight games after opening the season by covering just three times in its first 11 games.

