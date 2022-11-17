Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Utah

Current Records: Sam Houston 3-0; Utah 3-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Sam Houston Bearkats will be on the road. They will take on the Utah Utes at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Bearkats might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Everything came up roses for Sam Houston at home against Le Tourneau on Monday as the team secured an 84-48 victory.

Meanwhile, Utah strolled past the Idaho State Bengals with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 70-58. Utah can attribute much of their success to center Branden Carlson, who had 26 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks.

The wins brought Sam Houston up to 3-0 and Utah to 3-0. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bearkats have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 26.90%, which places them first in college basketball. As for the Utes, they come into the matchup boasting the sixth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 50.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Utes are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bearkats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.