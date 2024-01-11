The Utah Utes (11-4) will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they host the UCLA Bruins (6-9) on Thursday night. Utah lost back-to-back road games against Arizona State and Arizona, falling to 2-2 in Pac-12 play. UCLA has lost three straight games and seven of its last eight, including a 66-57 setback against California on Saturday. However, the Bruins have won seven consecutive meetings between these teams, sweeping the season series last year.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Utah vs. UCLA odds, while the over/under is 137 points, per SportsLine consensus.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 10 of the 2023-24 season on a 105-69 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a fast 12-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Utah vs. UCLA spread: Utah -8.5

Utah vs. UCLA over/under: 137 points

Utah vs. UCLA money line: Utah: -415, UCLA: +323

Why Utah can cover

Utah is coming off a pair of road losses, but it was riding an eight-game winning streak prior to those setbacks. The Utes won seven of those games at home, including games against then-No. 14 BYU, Washington State and Washington. They have scored at least 73 points in every home game since mid-November, so they will be comfortable in this matchup.

Their defense has held opponents to 35.7% shooting from 3-point range, which ranks inside the top 35 nationally. They are facing a UCLA offense that is shooting just 29.0% from the perimeter, ranked No. 327 in that category. The Bruins, who have only covered the spread twice in their last nine games, are No. 320 from 2-point range (45.4), so Utah has been the much better offensive team this season.

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA has dominated this head-to-head series in recent years, winning seven consecutive meetings between these teams. The Bruins picked up a 78-71 road win at Utah last season after crushing the Utes in a 68-49 final at home. They have been a solid defensive team again this year, holding opponents to 46% shooting on 2-point field goal attempts.

Freshman guard Sebastian Mack leads UCLA with 14.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, scoring at least 20 points three times this season. Sophomore forward Adem Bona (12.5) and sophomore guard Dylan Andrews (10.6) are both scoring in double figures as well. Utah has only covered the spread twice in its last six games, and it has only covered once in its last seven games against Pac-12 opponents. See which team to pick here.

The model has simulated UCLA vs. Utah 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 105-69 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.