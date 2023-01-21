Who's Playing

Washington @ Utah

Current Records: Washington 12-8; Utah 13-7

What to Know

The Utah Utes lost both of their matches to the Washington Huskies last season on scores of 73-77 and 70-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Utah and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Washington State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Utes proved too difficult a challenge. Utah took down Washington State 77-63. It was another big night for Utah's center Branden Carlson, who had 28 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Buffaloes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Huskies proved too difficult a challenge. Washington had just enough and edged out the Buffaloes 75-72. It took five tries, but Washington can finally say that they have a victory on the road. They relied on the efforts of forward Keion Brooks Jr., who had 25 points, and center Braxton Meah, who dropped a double-double on 12 rebounds and ten points.

Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Sam Houston Bearkats Nov. 17 easily too and instead slipped up with a 65-55. In other words, don't count Washington out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Utes are a big 8-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Utah have won nine out of their last 15 games against Washington.