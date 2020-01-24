Utah vs. Washington State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Washington State @ Utah

Current Records: Washington State 12-8; Utah 11-7

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars are 0-8 against the Utah Utes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Washington State will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Jon M. Huntsman Center at 7 p.m. ET. They will be seeking to avenge the 92-79 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 23 of last year.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Cougars on Thursday, and boy were they were right. One thing holding the Cougars back was the mediocre play of G Isaac Bonton, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 4-for-16 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Utah escaped with a win against the Washington Huskies by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66. Utah got double-digit scores from four players: F Riley Battin (17), F Timmy Allen (13), G Rylan Jones (13), and F Mikael Jantunen (10). Jones' performance made up for a slower game against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday.

Utah's victory lifted them to 11-7 while Washington State's loss dropped them down to 12-8. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if Washington State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won all of the games they've played against Washington State in the last six years.