UTEP basketball coach Rodney Terry in critical condition in Miami after allergic reaction to meal
Terry experienced an allergic reaction to a meal during a trip to Miami to face FIU
UTEP men's basketball coach Rodney Terry is in critical condition and has been hospitalized after experiencing an allergic reaction to a meal he ate on Wednesday evening.
UTEP announced Thursday evening, 24 hours removed from the dinner, that he's been at a Miami area hospital since Wednesday and that medical officials believe he went into anaphylactic shock. While Terry is critical but stable condition, UTEP said in a statement that medical officials believe he is "expected to make a full recovery."
Anaphylactic shock is a severe allergic reaction that can sometimes be fatal.
Terry was not with his UTEP team on Thursday as they battled -- but fell short -- to FIU 69-67 as fiirst-year assistant Kenton Paulino coached the Miners. Terry's timetable for returning to coaching is unclear.
Terry has been coach at UTEP since last season. Prior to his time with the Miners, he coached seven seasons at Fresno State.
UTEP will stay in Florida through the weekend and faces Florida Atlantic on Saturday to round out its trip to the Sunshine State.
