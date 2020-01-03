UTEP basketball coach Rodney Terry released from hospital after serious allergic reaction from eating meal

UTEP men's basketball coach Rodney Terry was released from a hospital on Friday after a two-day stay stemming from an allergic reaction to a meal he ate on Wednesday evening.

UTEP announced Thursday evening, 24 hours removed from the dinner, that he was at a Miami area hospital since Wednesday and that medical officials believe he went into anaphylactic shock. Terry was listed in critical condition, but released from the hospital on Friday. He is not expected to coach Saturday in UTEP's game at Florida Atlantic.

"Coach Terry is on the mend and expected to make a full recovery," UTEP said in a statement. "He is expected to return to the UTEP bench for the Southern Miss game next Thursday in the Don Haskins Center. Assistant coach Kenton Paulino will serve as interim head coach for the Miners' game at Florida Atlantic tomorrow."

UTEP head coach @RodneyTerry has been released from the hospital in Miami. pic.twitter.com/h6MLVPS2Jw — Jeremy Carranco (@JACarranco_) January 3, 2020

Terry was not with his UTEP team on Thursday as they battled -- but fell short -- to FIU 69-67 as first-year assistant Kenton Paulino coached the Miners.

Terry has been coach at UTEP since last season. Prior to his time with the Miners, he coached seven seasons at Fresno State.