Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: FIU 10-19, UTEP 15-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.80

What to Know

FIU has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UTEP Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Don Haskins Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but FIU and Western Kentucky didn't disappoint and broke past the 162 point over/under on Saturday. The Panthers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 85-83 win over the Hilltoppers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Liberty typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday UTEP proved too difficult a challenge. They strolled past the Flames with points to spare, taking the game 67-51. The win made it back-to-back wins for UTEP.

The Panthers' victory bumped their record up to 10-19. As for the Miners, the win got them back to even at 15-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: FIU have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for UTEP, though, as they've been averaging only 5.7 threes per game. Given FIU's sizable advantage in that area, UTEP will need to find a way to close that gap.

FIU is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

UTEP is a big 8.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

UTEP has won 8 out of their last 10 games against FIU.