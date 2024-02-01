Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Jax. State 11-10, UTEP 11-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Jax. State Gamecocks and the UTEP Miners are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Don Haskins Center. UTEP is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Jax. State in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Jax. State can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 73-62 win over the Flames. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.7% better than the opposition, as Jax. State's was.

Meanwhile, UTEP's game on Saturday was all tied up 28-28 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell to the Bearkats 60-56. UTEP has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Gamecocks now have a winning record of 11-10. As for the Miners, their defeat was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 11-10.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Jax. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UTEP, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Jax. State's sizable advantage in that area, the Miners will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Jax. State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, UTEP is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Jax. State's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

UTEP is a 4-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

