Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, UTEP looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but UTEP is up 31-29 over the Bulldogs.

UTEP has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: La. Tech 18-8, UTEP 13-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.20

What to Know

UTEP will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the La. Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Don Haskins Center. UTEP has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

UTEP fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Blue Raiders on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 96-90 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Blue Raiders. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.4% better than the opposition, a fact La. Tech proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-68 win over the Panthers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for La. Tech.

The Miners' defeat was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 13-13. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.8 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-8 record this season.

UTEP came up short against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, falling 68-54. Will UTEP have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

La. Tech is a 3-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

La. Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UTEP.