Who's Playing

McMurry War Hawks @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: McMurry 0-0, UTEP 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The UTEP Miners will host the McMurry War Hawks to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Don Haskins Center.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UTEP were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 34.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like McMurry struggles in that department as they averaged 20 per game.

Looking back to last season, UTEP finished on the wrong side of .500 (14-17), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.