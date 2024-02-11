Halftime Report

UTEP and the Aggies have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 35-27, UTEP has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

UTEP came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: N. Mex. State 11-12, UTEP 12-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.80

What to Know

N. Mex. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UTEP Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Don Haskins Center. UTEP took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Mex. State, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Aggies had just enough and edged the Gamecocks out 67-65. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Miners had to settle for a 67-65 defeat against the Flames on Saturday.

The Aggies' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-12. As for the Miners, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-11.

N. Mex. State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

N. Mex. State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Miners in their previous matchup back in January, winning 63-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Mex. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UTEP is a solid 5.5-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

N. Mex. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UTEP.