Who's Playing
N. Mex. State Aggies @ UTEP Miners
Current Records: N. Mex. State 11-12, UTEP 12-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
N. Mex. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UTEP Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Don Haskins Center. UTEP took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Mex. State, who comes in off a win.
Last Saturday, the Aggies had just enough and edged the Gamecocks out 67-65. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Miners had to settle for a 67-65 defeat against the Flames on Saturday.
The Aggies' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-12. As for the Miners, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-11.
N. Mex. State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Miners in their previous matchup back in January, winning 63-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Mex. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
N. Mex. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UTEP.
- Jan 04, 2024 - N. Mex. State 63 vs. UTEP 53
- Nov 30, 2022 - N. Mex. State 95 vs. UTEP 70
- Nov 12, 2022 - UTEP 67 vs. N. Mex. State 64
- Dec 03, 2021 - N. Mex. State 72 vs. UTEP 69
- Nov 13, 2021 - N. Mex. State 77 vs. UTEP 71
- Dec 03, 2019 - N. Mex. State 59 vs. UTEP 56
- Nov 12, 2019 - UTEP 65 vs. N. Mex. State 50
- Nov 28, 2018 - N. Mex. State 62 vs. UTEP 58
- Nov 09, 2018 - N. Mex. State 96 vs. UTEP 69
- Nov 30, 2017 - N. Mex. State 80 vs. UTEP 60