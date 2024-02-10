Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: N. Mex. State 11-12, UTEP 12-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Mex. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UTEP Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Don Haskins Center. UTEP took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Mex. State, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Aggies had just enough and edged the Gamecocks out 67-65. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Miners had to settle for a 67-65 defeat against the Flames on Saturday.

The Aggies' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-12. As for the Miners, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-11.

N. Mex. State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Miners in their previous matchup back in January, winning 63-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Mex. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Mex. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UTEP.