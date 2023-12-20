Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Norfolk State 8-5, UTEP 6-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans will head out on the road to face off against the UTEP Miners at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Don Haskins Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Norfolk State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They steamrolled past the Knights 108-52 at home. Considering Norfolk State has won four games by more than 33 points this season, Monday's blowout was nothing new.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.2% worse than the opposition, a fact UTEP found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 88-82 to the Wildcats. UTEP has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Spartans pushed their record up to 8-5 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 94.2 points per game. As for the Miners, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Norfolk State and UTEP are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Norfolk State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like UTEP struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Norfolk State beat UTEP 75-62 when the teams last played back in December of 2018. Does Norfolk State have another victory up their sleeve, or will UTEP turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UTEP is a solid 6-point favorite against Norfolk State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Norfolk State has won both of the games they've played against UTEP in the last 8 years.