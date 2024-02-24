Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Sam Houston 16-11, UTEP 13-14

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats and the UTEP Miners will face off in a Conference USA clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Don Haskins Center. UTEP is crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Sam Houston will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

N. Mex. State typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Sam Houston proved too difficult a challenge. They put the hurt on the Aggies with a sharp 79-58 win. The oddsmakers were on Sam Houston's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Lamar Wilkerson was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 2 assists. Souleymane Doumbia was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Miners came up short against the Bulldogs on Thursday and fell 65-59. That's two games in a row now that UTEP has lost by exactly six points.

Derick Hamilton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 16 points. He didn't help UTEP's cause all that much against the Gamecocks on February 1st but the same can't be said for this match.

The Bearkats are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-11 record this season. As for the Miners, they now have a losing record at 13-14.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Sam Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UTEP, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Sam Houston's sizable advantage in that area, the Miners will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sam Houston is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Sam Houston is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

UTEP is a slight 2-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

UTEP and Sam Houston both have 1 win in their last 2 games.