Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UTEP and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Seattle 48-23.

UTEP already has three blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Seattle 3-5, UTEP 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks are taking a road trip to face off against the UTEP Miners at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Don Haskins Center. The Redhawks are expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Seattle is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They enjoyed a cozy 91-74 victory over Portland State on Wednesday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Redhawks considering their 48-point performance the contest before.

Meanwhile, UTEP earned a 64-58 win over UNCG last Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Miners.

UTEP can attribute much of their success to Corey Camper Jr., who scored 19 points plus two steals.

Seattle's victory bumped their record up to 3-5. As for UTEP, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season.

Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, UTEP is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Seattle was able to grind out a solid win over UTEP in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, winning 73-61. Will Seattle repeat their success, or does UTEP have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UTEP is a 3.5-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.