Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Seattle 7-5, UTEP 8-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

Seattle has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the UTEP Miners at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Don Haskins Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Seattle ultimately got the result they hoped for last Wednesday. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 79-73.

Meanwhile, the Miners beat the Cowboys 78-67 last Thursday. The win made it back-to-back wins for UTEP.

Zid Powell was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 32 points along with six rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tae Hardy, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

The Redhawks' win bumped their record up to 7-5. As for the Miners, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Seattle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like UTEP struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Seattle is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

UTEP is a slight 1-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

