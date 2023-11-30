Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 2-4, UTEP 5-2

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

What to Know

UTEP has been on the road for three straight, but on Wednesday they'll finally head home. They will take on the TX A&M-CC Islanders at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Miners were the victim of a bruising 67-47 loss at the hands of the Lions.

Meanwhile, TX A&M-CC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They lost to the Sharks on the road by a decisive 83-68 margin. That's two games in a row now that TX A&M-CC has lost by exactly 15 points.

Even though they lost, TX A&M-CC were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as LIU only pulled down seven.

The Braves' win bumped their season record to 5-0 while the Miners' defeat dropped theirs to 5-1.

Not only did TX A&M-CC and UTEP lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, UTEP is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be TX A&M-CC's fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UTEP hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.4 points per game. However, it's not like TX A&M-CC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

UTEP is a big 13.5-point favorite against TX A&M-CC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

UTEP won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Nov 25, 2022 - UTEP 72 vs. TX A&M-CC 67

Injury Report for UTEP

Baylor Hebb: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for TX A&M-CC

No Injury Information