Who's Playing

Univ. of Science Drovers @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Univ. of Science 0-0, UTEP 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UTEP Miners will host the Univ. of Science Drovers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 9th at Don Haskins Center.

Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Univ. of Science were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 27 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UTEP struggles in that department as they've been even better at 50 per game.

Looking back to last season, Univ. of Science finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, UTEP sure didn't have their best season, finishing 14-17.