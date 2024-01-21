Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UTEP and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but UTEP is up 42-40 over Western Kentucky.

UTEP came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Western Kentucky 13-5, UTEP 10-8

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Western Kentucky is 7-1 against UTEP since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Don Haskins Center. Western Kentucky might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Thursday.

Last Thursday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Hilltoppers had to settle for a 72-70 loss against the Aggies. Western Kentucky was up 23 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Despite their loss, Western Kentucky saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyrone Marshall Jr., who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and four steals, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Marshall Jr. has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Khristian Lander, who scored 19 points along with three steals.

Even though they lost, Western Kentucky were working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. This was only their first loss (out of four games) when they've passed the ball that well.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.7% better than the opposition, a fact UTEP proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 73-59 win over the Blue Raiders.

UTEP can attribute much of their success to Otis Frazier III, who scored 21 points along with eight steals. Those eight steals set a new season-high mark for him. Tae Hardy was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

The Hilltoppers' defeat dropped their record down to 13-5. As for the Miners, their win bumped their record up to 10-8.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Western Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UTEP, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Western Kentucky's sizeable advantage in that area, UTEP will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played UTEP.

UTEP is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Miners as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Western Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 8 games against UTEP.