Who's Playing

Western New Mexico Mustangs @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Western New Mexico 0-1, UTEP 5-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The UTEP Miners will be playing at home against the Western New Mexico Mustangs at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Don Haskins Center. UTEP will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored UTEP last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 67-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Islanders. UTEP found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Western New Mexico had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 78-43 loss at the hands of the Aggies back in November. Western New Mexico has struggled against N. Mex. State recently, as their match back in November was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The losses dropped the Miners to 5-3 and the Islanders to 3-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UTEP have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western New Mexico struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for UTEP against Western New Mexico in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 as the team secured a 85-57 win. Will UTEP repeat their success, or does Western New Mexico have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UTEP won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.