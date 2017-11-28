UTEP’s Tim Floyd, a former coach of the Chicago Bulls, announces his retirement

Tim Floyd's college teams made eight NCAA Tournaments, including two Sweet Sixteens. USATSI

Tim Floyd, who once replaced Phil Jackson as coach of the championship-winning Chicago Bulls, announced his retirement from basketball late Monday after UTEP's 66-52 home loss to Lamar.

This was Floyd's seventh season at UTEP.

His Miners were 1-5 after dropping its fifth consecutive game.

"I'm done," Floyd said at a press conference, according to the El Paso Times. "This is my last game as a coach. ... I've coached for 42 years, and I love this school. My father played here. Nobody wants to win here more than I do. ... And I think it's time for somebody else to have the opportunity to have the joy that I've had, the agony that I've had, the acclaim that I've had and the heartbreak that I've had in my career."

Floyd, 63, spent parts of 23 seasons as a Division I head coach -- first at Idaho, then at New Orleans, Iowa State, Southern California and UTEP. In between his stops at Iowa State and USC, the Louisiana Tech graduate coached in the NBA for five seasons. The first four were with Chicago. The final year was with the New Orleans Hornets.

The last time Floyd reached the NCAA Tournament was 2009, which was also his last season at USC. An NCAA investigation subsequently found that violations occurred on his watch related to one-and-done prospect O.J. Mayo. It caused the school to vacate all 21 victories from the 2007-08 season. Floyd resigned from USC in June 2009, then replaced Tony Barbee at UTEP in March 2010.

Floyd never finished higher than second in Conference USA.

He finished his college coaching career with 445 victories.