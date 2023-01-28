Who's Playing

California Baptist @ UTRGV

Current Records: California Baptist 13-8; UTRGV 10-11

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros will be returning home after a three-game road trip. UTRGV and the California Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. California Baptist will be strutting in after a victory while the Vaqueros will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between UTRGV and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with UTRGV falling 83-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, California Baptist beat the UT Arlington Mavericks 74-66 on Wednesday.

UTRGV is expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Vaqueros are now 10-11 while the Lancers sit at 13-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UTRGV is 362nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17.2 on average. California Baptist has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 10th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

Odds

The Lancers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

California Baptist have won four out of their last six games against UTRGV.