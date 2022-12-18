Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ UTRGV

Current Records: Houston Christian 3-8; UTRGV 7-4

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Houston Christian Huskies at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at South Padre Island Convention Center. The Vaqueros are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

UTRGV made easy work of the Southwestern Christian Eagles on Thursday and carried off a 106-80 win.

Houston Christian is out to make up for these teams' game on Saturday. They took a hard 95-82 fall against UTRGV.

UTRGV is now 7-4 while Houston Christian sits at 3-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Vaqueros are stumbling into the contest with the most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.7 on average. The Huskies have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.10% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: South Padre Island Convention Center -- South Padre Island, Texas

South Padre Island Convention Center -- South Padre Island, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UTRGV won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.