Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ UTRGV

Current Records: Sam Houston 16-5; UTRGV 11-11

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Sam Houston and the UTRGV Vaqueros will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Bragging rights belong to the Bearkats for now since they're up 4-1 across their past five matchups.

Sam Houston had enough points to win and then some against the Seattle Redhawks last week, taking their contest 55-40.

Meanwhile, the California Baptist Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UTRGV proved too difficult a challenge. UTRGV secured a 64-58 W over California Baptist.

Sam Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Bearkats are now 16-5 while the Vaqueros sit at 11-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Sam Houston enters the matchup with 18.7 takeaways on average, good for third best in college basketball. Less enviably, UTRGV is 362nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against UTRGV.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearkats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sam Houston have won four out of their last five games against UTRGV.