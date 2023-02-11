Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ UTRGV

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 15-9; UTRGV 12-13

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros head home again Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 6 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. UTRGV and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Vaqueros nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

UTRGV was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 64-58 to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Stephen F. Austin as they fell 86-83 to the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Saturday.

The losses put UTRGV at 12-13 and Stephen F. Austin at 15-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Vaqueros are stumbling into the game with the 362nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.9 on average. To make matters even worse for UTRGV, the Lumberjacks rank second in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Stephen F. Austin's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stephen F. Austin have won all of the games they've played against UTRGV in the last nine years.