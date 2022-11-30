Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ UTRGV

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 4-3; UTRGV 4-3

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros will take on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

A win for UTRGV just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Texas Longhorns, falling 91-54. One thing holding UTRGV back was the mediocre play of guard Will Johnston, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 72-67 to the Texas-El Paso Miners.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 4-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UTRGV is stumbling into the game with the 352nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17 on average. To make matters even worse for UTRGV, the Islanders enter the matchup with 18.7 takeaways on average, good for 24th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won six out of their last 13 games against UTRGV.