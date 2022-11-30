Who's Playing
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ UTRGV
Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 4-3; UTRGV 4-3
What to Know
The UTRGV Vaqueros will take on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
A win for UTRGV just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Texas Longhorns, falling 91-54. One thing holding UTRGV back was the mediocre play of guard Will Johnston, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 72-67 to the Texas-El Paso Miners.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 4-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UTRGV is stumbling into the game with the 352nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17 on average. To make matters even worse for UTRGV, the Islanders enter the matchup with 18.7 takeaways on average, good for 24th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won six out of their last 13 games against UTRGV.
- Nov 17, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 97 vs. UTRGV 75
- Dec 08, 2021 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75 vs. UTRGV 69
- Dec 01, 2021 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0 vs. UTRGV 0
- Dec 10, 2020 - UTRGV 68 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 64
- Dec 02, 2020 - UTRGV 62 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 59
- Nov 30, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55 vs. UTRGV 52
- Nov 17, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 63 vs. UTRGV 55
- Nov 26, 2018 - UTRGV 68 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 59
- Nov 12, 2018 - UTRGV 0 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0
- Dec 06, 2017 - UTRGV 82 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 78
- Nov 15, 2017 - UTRGV 82 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75
- Nov 29, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84 vs. UTRGV 68
- Nov 16, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 94 vs. UTRGV 72