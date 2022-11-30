Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ UTRGV

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 4-3; UTRGV 4-3

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET. UTRGV is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

A win for the Vaqueros just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Texas Longhorns, falling 91-54. One thing holding UTRGV back was the mediocre play of guard Will Johnston, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 72-67 to the Texas-El Paso Miners.

UTRGV is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 4-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UTRGV is stumbling into the contest with the 352nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17 on average. To make matters even worse for the Vaqueros, the Islanders rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

Odds

The Islanders are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won six out of their last 13 games against UTRGV.