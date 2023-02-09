Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ UTRGV

Current Records: UT Arlington 8-16; UTRGV 12-12

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros and the UT Arlington Mavericks are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros will be strutting in after a victory while UT Arlington will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UTRGV came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tarleton State Texans on Saturday, sneaking past 68-65.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 69-64 to Tarleton State.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UTRGV is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Vaqueros' win brought them up to 12-12 while the Mavericks' loss pulled them down to 8-16. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UTRGV is stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.9 on average. UT Arlington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 30th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vaqueros are a 3-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UT Arlington have won two out of their last three games against UTRGV.