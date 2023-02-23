Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ UTRGV

Current Records: Utah Tech 11-16; UTRGV 14-14

What to Know

Get ready for a WAC battle as the UTRGV Vaqueros and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. UTRGV will be strutting in after a win while Utah Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Vaqueros took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 113-65 victory over the Southwestern Assemblies of God Lions.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech came up short against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds this past Friday, falling 81-71.

UTRGV is now 14-14 while Utah Tech sits at 11-16. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UTRGV is fifth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77 on average. The Trailblazers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UTRGV and Utah Tech both have two wins in their last four games.