UTSA basketball coach Austin Claunch has been suspended by the university after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI), the school announced on Wednesday. Roadrunners assistant coach Nick Bowman will serve as the program's interim coach while the university is "reviewing the circumstances and will determine appropriate next steps."

"I made a grave error in judgment, and I deeply regret my actions and the disappointment I have caused," Claunch said in a statement. "I sincerely apologize to the young men I have the privilege of coaching, my fellow coaches and colleagues, president (Taylor) Eighmy, Dr. Lisa Campos and the entire Roadrunner community.

"I recognize the responsibility that comes with being a head coach and the example I am expected to set, both on and off the court. I fell short of those expectations, and for that, I am truly sorry. I take full responsibility for my decisions and am committed to learning from this experience and earning back the trust and confidence of those who have placed their faith in me."

Claunch, a former assistant coach at Alabama under Nate Oats, took the UTSA job in 2024 and has gone 17-44 overall in two seasons at the helm. UTSA finished 5-25 overall (1-17 American) during the 2025-26 campaign. He began his head coaching career at Nicholls (2018-23) before joining Oats' staff in 2023.

The Roadrunners open the season Monday against San Jose State.