Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Charlotte 8-7, UTSA 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

UTSA will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The UTSA Roadrunners and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

UTSA fought the good fight in their overtime match against Memphis on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 107-101 to the Tigers. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Saturday (89), UTSA still had to take the loss.

Jordan Ivy-Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Christian Tucker, who scored 14 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, the 49ers earned a 84-76 victory over the Golden Hurricane on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Charlotte.

Charlotte's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nik Graves, who scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Graves has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Igor Milicic Jr., who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

The Roadrunners' defeat dropped their record down to 7-9. As for the 49ers, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-7.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UTSA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given UTSA's sizeable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Charlotte took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Charlotte is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. UTSA might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Charlotte is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won 5 out of their last 9 games against UTSA.