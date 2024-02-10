Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: East Carolina 11-12, UTSA 8-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV



What to Know

UTSA will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at UTSA Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

UTSA's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. Their painful 84-64 loss to the Shockers might stick with them for a while. UTSA was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-24.

UTSA struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Pirates ended up a good deal behind the 49ers on Saturday and lost 67-52. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points East Carolina has scored all season.

Despite the loss, East Carolina got a solid performance out of RJ Felton, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Felton didn't help East Carolina's cause all that much against the Bulls last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Roadrunners have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season. As for the Pirates, they now have a losing record at 11-12.

Odds

East Carolina is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Pirates slightly, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

