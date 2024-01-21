Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: FAU 14-4, UTSA 7-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

FAU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The FAU Owls and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at UTSA Convocation Center. FAU has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 257 points over their last three contests.

On Thursday, the Owls were able to grind out a solid victory over the Shockers, taking the game 86-77. 86 seems to be a good number for FAU as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead FAU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Alijah Martin, who scored 22 points along with nine rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Johnell Davis, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, UTSA's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Roadrunners lost to the Golden Hurricane, and the Roadrunners lost bad. The score wound up at 107-78. UTSA found out winning isn't easy when you drain ten fewer threes than your opponent.

UTSA's loss came about despite a quality game from Jordan Ivy-Curry, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds.

The Owls pushed their record up to 14-4 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.3 points per game. As for the Roadrunners, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: FAU just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UTSA, though, as they've only made 41.5% of their shots per game this season. Given FAU's sizeable advantage in that area, UTSA will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for FAU against UTSA in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 106-66 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for FAU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

FAU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UTSA.