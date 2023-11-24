Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Jax. State 1-4, UTSA 2-3

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

What to Know

After four games on the road, UTSA is heading back home. They will take on the Jax. State Gamecocks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday. UTSA might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Monday.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but UTSA and Houston Chr. didn't disappoint and broke past the 163 point over/under. The Roadrunners came out on top in a nail-biter against the Huskies and snuck past 89-87. With that victory, UTSA brought their scoring average up to 77.4 points per game.

Dre Fuller Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 24 points. Christian Tucker was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jax. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 67-66 to the Cardinals. Jax. State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Jax. State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Incarnate Word only pulled down five.

The last time the Roadrunners lost on the road was back last Tuesday. Having now won three straight away matchups, they've pushed their record up to 2-3. As for the Gamecocks, their loss dropped their record down to 1-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UTSA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.