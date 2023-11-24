Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Jax. State 1-4, UTSA 2-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

UTSA has been on the road for four straight, but on Friday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Jax. State Gamecocks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Jax. State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UTSA, who comes in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but UTSA and Houston Chr. didn't disappoint and broke past the 163 point over/under on Monday. The Roadrunners skirted past the Huskies 89-87. With that victory, UTSA brought their scoring average up to 77.4 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Dre Fuller Jr., who scored 24 points. Christian Tucker was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jax. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 67-66 to the Cardinals. Jax. State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Jax. State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Incarnate Word only pulled down five.

The Roadrunners pushed their record up to 2-3 with that win, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Gamecocks, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

While only Jax. State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Jax. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This will be UTSA's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UTSA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Jax. State is a slight 2-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Injury Report for UTSA

Juan Reyna: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Justin Thomas: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Blessing Adesipe: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Jordan Ivy-Curry: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Jax. State