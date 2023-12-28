Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Prairie View 5-6, UTSA 5-7

The UTSA Roadrunners will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Prairie View Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UTSA Convocation Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

UTSA's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 63-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Black Knights. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UTSA has scored all season.

Trey Edmonds put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds. Less helpful for UTSA was Carlton Linguard Jr.'s abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19% worse than the opposition, a fact Prairie View found out the hard way on Wednesday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 82-56 bruising that the Owls dished out on Wednesday.

The Roadrunners' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-7. As for the Panthers, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: UTSA have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.6 threes per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've been averaging only 5.3 threes per game. Given UTSA's sizeable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.

UTSA beat Prairie View 82-75 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. Will UTSA repeat their success, or does Prairie View have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UTSA has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Prairie View.

  • Nov 22, 2022 - UTSA 82 vs. Prairie View 75
  • Nov 30, 2019 - Prairie View 79 vs. UTSA 72
  • Nov 19, 2016 - UTSA 69 vs. Prairie View 59