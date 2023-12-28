Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Prairie View 5-6, UTSA 5-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Prairie View Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UTSA Convocation Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

UTSA's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 63-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Black Knights. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UTSA has scored all season.

Trey Edmonds put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds. Less helpful for UTSA was Carlton Linguard Jr.'s abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19% worse than the opposition, a fact Prairie View found out the hard way on Wednesday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 82-56 bruising that the Owls dished out on Wednesday.

The Roadrunners' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-7. As for the Panthers, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: UTSA have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.6 threes per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've been averaging only 5.3 threes per game. Given UTSA's sizeable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.

UTSA beat Prairie View 82-75 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. Will UTSA repeat their success, or does Prairie View have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UTSA has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Prairie View.