Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UTSA and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 44-39 lead against Temple.

UTSA entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Temple step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Temple 11-19, UTSA 11-19

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the UTSA Roadrunners and the Temple Owls are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 10th at UTSA Convocation Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, UTSA will stroll into this one as the favorite.

UTSA entered their tilt with SMU with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Roadrunners snuck past the Mustangs with a 77-73 win last Saturday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 9:49 mark of the first half, when UTSA was facing a 21-8 deficit.

UTSA's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jordan Ivy-Curry, who scored 33 points. Ivy-Curry is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 20 or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was PJ Carter, who scored 23 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Temple found out the hard way on Thursday. There's no need to mince words: the Owls lost to the Blazers, and the Owls lost bad. The score wound up at 100-72. Temple has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Zion Stanford, who scored 20 points.

Temple struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only an offensive rebound. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Roadrunners' victory bumped their record up to 11-19. As for the Owls, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 12 of their last 15 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season.

Sunday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UTSA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UTSA came up short against Temple in their previous matchup back in February, falling 83-77. Will UTSA have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UTSA is a 4-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

Temple won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.